Khloé Kardashian Shoots Down Speculation She's Back With Tristan Thompson After Kim Attends Laker Games

Khloé Kardashian slammed fans for constantly speculating whether or not she’s back together with her cheating ex Tristan Thompson.

via: Complex

In a comment shared on a fan page dedicated to her, the 38-year-old asked peopel to “stop pushing this narrative.”

“It’s tiring. But I suppose you guys will continue the narrative you want regardless of what I say so what’s the point,” she wrote. “It’s exhausting but I learned people will only understand to the level of their own perception. Most are stuck at believing the lies because it’s the narrative they want to fuel.”

During the Lakers’ series against the Warriors games, Kim showed loved Thompson in a post shared on her Instagram Stories, ande even brought a sign to the game featuring his name.

“Some things are just as simple as they seem,” Khloé continued. “A family member supporting another family member ESPECIALLY during a difficult time in life. Example… just how I support [Kourtney Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend] Scott [Disick] and will forever support him. He’s my brother. It’s just not on an NBA stage. Sad new world, if there’s no photos people think it really didn’t happen but yes, I see Scott often. Some things really are just as they are.”

Earlier this year, Thompson’s mother, Andrea Thompson,died after suffering a heart attack. Khloé shared a tribute to her in a post later that month.

“I have been avoiding this…. voiding accepting this is real. I have so much to say but nothing at all….I have so many emotions and still I feel numb,” she wrote. “Life can be brutally unfair at times and this has been one of the toughest times in so many of our lives. But at the same time, I feel blessed that I am lucky to have had someone that makes saying goodbye so incredibly difficult. So difficult that I’m choosing not to say goodbye for good because that is something I cannot fathom.”