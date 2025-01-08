Khloé Kardashian, Scott Disick Shut Down Hookup Rumors [Video]

BY: Walker Published 22 seconds ago

Khloé Kardashian and Scott Disick are addressing the rumors that they’ve hooked up.

During the debut episode of Khloe in Wonder Land podcast, The Kardashians star and Scott—who shares kids Mason, 14, Penelope, 12, and Reign, 9, with ex Kourtney Kardashian—reacted to old rumors that he once got Khloe pregnant.

After recounting how his late parents, Jeffrey Disick and Bonnie Disick, used to call him to dispel rumors from tabloids, Scott recalled, “Every day, they were like, ‘You got Khloe pregnant?’ I’m like, ‘Yes, Dad, I got Khloe pregnant.’ and he’s like, ‘OK.’”

And before his sarcasm could be misconstrued, Khloe quickly interjected, “You never got me pregnant.”

Still, Scott, who dated Kourtney for nearly a decade before their 2015 split, explained that cheating scandals among the older Kardashian sisters—which also includes Kim Kardashian—were prevalent during the late aughts.

“Every week I got a different sister pregnant,” he explained of tabloid rumors. “Like, where’s the kids?”

And while many years had passed since Scott’s run through the rumor mill, Khloe shared that some fans still speculate about the extent of her relationship with her sister’s ex.

“So I did a poll like, ‘Who do you guys want on my podcast?’ and you were the No. 1 person that got requested to be on my podcast,” Khloe shared. “And then my number one question—well I think there’s two questions—have you and I ever hooked up?”

To which Scott jokingly chimed in, “F–k yeah,” before Khloe emphasized, “No, we haven’t.”

The Good American founder, 40, continued, “And—I didn’t know if this was related to you and I, or just in general, why aren’t we married?”

The second question seriously shocked Scott—which prompted Khloe to further unpack rumors surrounding her and Scott, as well as younger sister Kendall Jenner, 29, and Scott.

“I don’t think it has any truth,” he posited. “So they just run with anything. Just like, ‘Oh look at their relationship, they’re close. Boom. Let’s just say something ridiculous.’”

And while the 41-year-old digressed that he and Khloe are very close, the rumors that they are anything more than close friends are ridiculous to him.

“Like, bro,” he deadpanned. “I have children with her sister. We’re not soulmates. Obviously, I say a lot of gross things that are probably too much, but that’s just who I am. I’m not serious.”

He added of any relationship beyond platonic with Khloe, “the fact that people think that is psychotic.”

And while Scott may not have a romance with any of the Kardashian sisters anymore, he and Kourtney are a match made in heaven when it comes to coparenting their three kids.

