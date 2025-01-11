Khloe Kardashian Rips LA Mayor Karen Bass Amid Wildfire Disaster: ‘You Are a Joke’

BY: Walker Published 5 hours ago

Plenty of Angelenos are livid at Mayor Karen Bass right now in the midst of the deadly wildfires ravaging SoCal … and Khloé Kardashian has made it clear she is among them!

Kardashian was fuming at Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass following the devastating wildfires that forced her family to evacuate their homes. The reality star criticized Bass’ cuts to the LA Fire Department (LAFD) budget, which allegedly hampered firefighting efforts.

In a series of Instagram stories, Khloe shared a video clip from Fox 11 LA featuring L.A. Fire Chief Kristin Crowley, who stated that the mayor’s budget cuts had affected the department’s ability to combat the fires.

Khloe Kardashian out here spreading lies and misinformation too. That LAFD chief and Bass must have some prior beef. pic.twitter.com/itEsGbOoKn — Amene (@Ange_Amene) January 11, 2025

“I stand with YOU Chief Crowley!!!” Khloe wrote in the caption. “You spoke the truth and you had tears in your eyes because I can tell you didn’t want to say that but it was THE TRUTH!!!!” Khloe also targeted Bass directly, calling her “a joke” and accusing her of mismanaging the crisis.

Other celebrities, such as Sarah Michelle Gellar, Sara Foster, James Woods, and Meredith Lynch, have echoed Khloe’s criticism, blaming Bass’ policies for exacerbating the wildfires.

The wildfires have claimed at least 11 lives and destroyed numerous homes, including those in the Hidden Hills and Calabasas neighborhoods where the Kardashian family resides. The evacuations have since been lifted, but the devastation remains widespread.

In a separate Instagram post, Khloe expressed her gratitude to first responders for their tireless efforts in battling the fires. She praised their “courage, dedication, and selflessness” in the face of danger, and urged her followers to appreciate their contributions.

Khloe’s comments come amid growing calls for Mayor Bass’s resignation over her handling of the wildfires. However, Bass has defended her leadership and stated that her focus is currently on protecting lives and property.

As the recovery efforts continue, the Kardashian family and other impacted residents will undoubtedly continue to advocate for accountability and support for those affected by the devastating blazes.

via: AceShowbiz

