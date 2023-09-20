Khloé Kardashian Opens Up About Cheek Indentation Left by Melanoma Spot: ‘I Am Not Complaining’ [Photos]

Khloe Kardashian is peeling back the curtain on her private life — opening up on her skin cancer journey … and showing the aftermath, battle scars, and all.

via: People

Writing on her Instagram Story Tuesday, the Good American co-founder, 39, opened up about the incident which saw her have a melanoma spot removed.

Sharing a mirror selfie showing a close-up of her cheek, Kardashian wrote: “Not that we needed the arrow to show the huge indentation on the side of my face but because we had to remove a tumor from my cheek, I was Ieft with an indention.”

“I am definitely not complaining because I would rather have an indention than melanoma any day,” she continued. “I am so incredibly grateful to all the doctors who helped and continue to help me with my skin cancer journey.”

Per the Skin Cancer Foundation, melanoma is one of the three major types of skin cancer.

The Kardashians star went on to share a series of before-and-after snaps of her cheek and reveal that she is now getting the indentation filled with cosmetics injections.

Alongside a before image, she wrote, “This is my indentation before my Armenian tribe helped fill my cheek with the ok from Dr Fischer. I waited over nine months to get this filled by the way. Patience is everything and of course we have to make sure medically everything is all safe.”

She then shared some selfies from before the injections and “after one round of injections.”

“I look insane in these pics but I’m just happy that my face is slowly coming back together ha! I don’t even know how else to word this,” she wrote.

In a separate post, Kardashian thanked her “Armenian tribe” for working “WONDERS” on the indentation and added that getting it filled “will always be something” she has to do “due to the mass.”

Kardashian also thanked Beverly Hills surgeon Dr. Garth Fisher for removing the tumor in October 2022 and called him “my angel.”

“Not only did he remove the tumor and made sure that I am completely cancer free but he did such a f—ing stellar job on making my scar as small and beautiful as possible,” she wrote.

The reality TV star went on to encourage her 312 million followers to get yearly skin cancer checks.

“I never imagined that this tiny spec would turn into skin cancer and I can’t fathom what could have possibly happened had I not gone to the doctor to get it looked at,” she wrote. “Praise the Lord for covering me and thank you to everyone who was a part of my journey. It’s an ongoing one!”

During season 3 of The Kardashians, the reality TV star opened up about how she thought her melanoma was a zit for almost a year.

“I have done one biopsy on this bump that I just assumed was a zit, turns out it’s not a zit,” she said. “It’s melanoma, and for my age, it’s incredibly rare.”

“Melanoma is deadly,” she continued. “This is way more serious than I anticipated it to be.”

Sister Kylie Jenner commented that finding out her sibling had melanoma was “really scary,” while 67-year-old momager Kris Jenner called the news “very concerning.”

“I just hope that everything’s gonna be okay,” said Kylie, 26.