Khloé Kardashian Demanding Blac Chyna Turn Over OnlyFans Financial Records In Million Dollar Court War

Blac Chyna’s legal battle against the Kardashian-Jenner family has yet to be over. It’s unveiled that the model slammed Khloe Kardashian for asking her to turn over OnlyFans financial records in her lawsuit.

via: Radar Online

According to court documents obtained by Radar, the reality star’s lawyers claim Rob Kardashian’s ex is refusing to produce the requested docs.

Chyna is suing her ex Rob, his mother Kris Jenner, along with his sisters Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner. She accuses the defendants of concocting false allegations that she abused Rob.

The model says the Kardashian/Jenner family conspired together to spread the lies to E! executives. She says the lies caused the execs to cancel her reality show Rob & Chyna.

“Defendants damaged the trajectory of her career as a public figure and entertainer, causing Plaintiff to lose millions of dollars in income opportunities that would otherwise have been available to her, specifically from other television shows, paid appearances, and endorsement deals,” the docs read.

In her lawsuit, Chyna says she lost out of millions due to the Kardashian/Jenner family’s alleged defamation. The parties are still going back and forth in discovery as they prepare for trial.

In newly filed documents, the family claims Chyna refuses to produce any tax returns for her income from 2018 until present.

Khloe says she wants to see Chyna’s financial records to prove she didn’t suffer millions in damages. She argues Chyna’s career has not suffered at all and she continues to make a ton of money.

Specifically, Khloé wants to know how much Chyna has made via her OnlyFans account and her music career. Chyna has turned over a single sheet showing her income on OnlyFans from April 1, 2020 to December 3, 2020. However, Khloé says she has a right to see the records for income earned before and after the alleged defamation.

“Plaintiff cannot seek lost income damages through trial yet refuse to produce documents through the present. The Court should order Plaintiff to produce all documents responsive,” Khloé’s lawyer wrote.

The judge has yet to rule on the matter.

As Radar previously reported, Chyna is also fighting off a lawsuit brought by Rob accusing her of assaulting him back in 2017. She claims her actions were done in self-defense.

All of this is messy as hell.