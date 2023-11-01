Khloé Kardashian Called Out for ‘Blackfishing’ with Bratz Doll Halloween Costume: ‘Three Shades Darker Than Usual’ [Photos]

Khloe Kardashian has been accused of blackfishing after posing up for a Bratz doll Halloween photoshoot.

via: Page Six

In photos posted to Instagram Tuesday, the “Kardashians” star posed in a yellow patterned mini dress with long-sleeved white shirt underneath.

She also donned a matching yellow beret over ultra-long platinum blonde hair while carrying a handbag featuring the Bratz logo written in crystals.

However, it wasn’t the Good American co-founder’s outfit that caught the attention of her followers.

Users swiftly took to the comment section to call out Kardashian for her skin tone, which one person said was “10 times darker” than usual.

Another claimed that the reality star wants to “be black sooooooo bad,” while a third wondered, “Why is she three shades darker than usual?”

Others slammed Kardashian, 39, for “blackfishing” — a term used to describe white public figures, celebrities or influencers who use makeup, excessive tanning or other means to appear black or mixed race.

“Black fishing periodddd,” one fan said of the mom of two.

“Black fishing heaux,” a second person added. “Girl who the hell is this, you’re not even recognizable.”

Reps for Kardashian did not immediately respond to Page Six’s request for comment.

While the costume was part of a group look — which included her sister Kim Kardashian and friends Olivia Pierson and Natalie Halcro — Khloé appears to be the only one getting flack for her appearance.

An Instagram post shared by the Skims founder, 43, showed all four women dressed as the iconic Bratz dolls in different outfits.

“I don’t recognize Khloe,” one user commented on Kim’s carousel post.

However, some came to her defense, with one person writing that her allegedly altered complexion is “literally a costume.”

Meanwhile, Khloé’s younger sister Kylie Jenner was previously blasted for “blackfishing” after announcing her limited-edition Bratz doll collection in August.

At the time, one person posted on Twitter, “The fact that the Kylie Bratz dolls are brown are weird asf. That girl is white asf.”

“Giving Kylie (a white woman who modeled her face/body around Black women) her own Bratz doll (which is an arguably more Urban/Black presenting doll) before an ACTUAL Black woman is… weird,” another noted.

“Kylie Jenner is a sicko lmaooo sis literally skimmed off the top of the entire Black girl aesthetic and is getting a BRATZ collection that’s not even based off her natural features,” a third wrote.