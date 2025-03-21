Khloé Kardashian Admits It’s Been ‘Quite a Long Time’ Since She’s Had Sex and Calls Herself a ‘Born-Again’ Virgin

BY: Walker Published 1 hour ago

Khloé Kardashian is closed for business — at least right now.

Kardashian hasn’t had sex in years and she doesn’t mind keeping it that way.

The topic came up during the Thursday, March 20, episode of The Kardashians when celebrity hairstylist and friend Chris Appleton suggested to Kim Kardashian and their friend group to “get Khloé laid.”

Advertisement

“I just haven’t been intimate in quite a long time,” the Good American founder, 40, explained in a confessional. “We are going back to square one — born again.”

The mom of two didn’t understand the fascination with her sex life and poked fun at the hairstylist’s comments.

“You are obsessed with knowing that I haven’t had sex,” she emphasized. “He loves that I haven’t had sex in so many years. I can get someone to have sex with me, I just don’t want to have sex right now.”

Khloé’s last public relationship was with Tristan Thompson, who she shares her two children, True and Tatum, with. They had an on-again, off-again relationship from 2016 to 2021, marked by multiple instances of infidelity after Tristan, 34, was repeatedly caught cheating.

Advertisement

His final cheating scandal was in 2021 when it was revealed that he impregnated Maralee Nichols while he was still dating the Hulu personality.

Khloé has since closed the door on dating, despite the encouragement of her famous family. “Khloé keeps insisting she’s happy with the way her life is, that when the time is right, she’ll meet someone naturally,” a source exclusively told Life & Style on January 2. “But a lot of people in Khloé’s life think she’s just got such bad PTSD from how terribly Tristan treated her that she’s shutting herself off from finding anyone new out of fear she’ll get hurt again.”

Despite the mother of two’s past trauma from her romance with Tristan, the insider added that her older sister Kim, 44, “doesn’t want Khloé to settle for being alone.” The source added that “Khloé has so much to offer” and “all Kim wants is for her to believe that, too.”

Being single hasn’t been entirely easy, as Khloé recently shared that she and Kim often get hit on by the same men. “If Kim gets a DM, we’ll say, ‘Did you get the same one?’ and we’ll check and normally we do,” she told podcast guests Olivia Pierson and Natalie Halcro while laughing during the February 12 episode of her “Khloé in Wonder Land” podcast. “I’m like, do you not think sisters are checking?”

Advertisement

After noting that she and her sisters “all check” to see if they’re receiving messages from the same men, Khloé added she’s “never ever” been romantically involved with someone she met through social media.

“Everything has been organic through a friend and if they’ve reached to me socially, I’ve been introduced because of a friend,” Khloé explained about her past romantic experiences. She also opened up about a dating horror story, where a man slept over at her home and “wet the bed.”

“He never addressed it, we never talked about it, I was like, ‘OK, maybe this didn’t happen,’ because we didn’t talk about it,” she said of the unnamed past partner, adding that he also wet the bed the “second time he slept over.”

Khloé continued, “I remember telling Kim, I was like, ‘He’s peeing the bed like he’s a f–king child.’ So he was a pee boy. We don’t need pee boys.”

Advertisement

via: In Touch Weekly