Khloé Kardashian Addresses Speculation About Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner’s Relationship Status

Khloé Kardashian has taken to social media to clarify Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s relationship status.

via Complex:

As previously reported, portions of a scrapped W Magazine feature on the two is believed to have leaked in recent days, with alleged text from the would-be article stating Scott and Jenner “are not a couple, and haven’t been in two years.” According to Kardashian, however, that’s not accurate.

“Wow i don’t know why this magazine would write this but they are very much a couple,” the Good American co-founder said on Sunday when commenting on a TikTok upload about the alleged leak.

As for the scrapped magazine feature, the official release is said to have been called off due to the Astroworld Festival tragedy. A November report from Page Six included comments from a source who claimed physical copies of the issue had already been printed, while plans for online coverage had been canceled.

On Nov. 5, the first day of the 2021 edition of Scott’s Texas festival, eight attendees were killed and multiple people were hospitalized. In the ensuing days, two more attendees died in the hospital. The tragedy has since been the subject of multiple lawsuits, including one from festival security guards who cited an alleged lack of training.

Khloé has yet to comment on Tristan Thompson’s alleged *new* lovechild.

We wonder if the Kardashians will be using their new Hulu show to help repair Travis’ image following Astroworld…