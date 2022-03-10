Khloé K Calls Out Media Blaming Women in Cheating Scandals, Confirms Tristan Thompson Issues Are Part of New Show [Photo]

Life in the spotlight hasn’t always been easy for Khloe Kardashian, who recently told Variety in their new cover article that tabloids are “more vicious” in their coverage of her than the rest of her family.

via: Complex

Speaking with Variety for a new one-on-one released Thursday, Khloé Kardashian assured prospective viewers of the new show that issues of the Tristan Thompson variety will indeed be featured. As fully-jacked-in Kardashian fans will note, Thompson made headlines back in January for sharing a public apology to Khloé in connection with a paternity test and infidelity scandal.

“It will be addressed on the show,” Khloé confirmed. “We try as a family to protect the privacy of our partners or significant others, since they didn’t really sign up for this; we did. But if something is really public like this was, it would be strange if Tristan was a part of the show and then all of a sudden he disappears and we don’t ever talk about it. Viewers will almost feel slighted, like we aren’t sharing things and it’s not as real. So yes, we do address it.”

Khloé added that viewers shouldn’t expect a “drawn-out situation,” arguing that—from her perspective—the general public is likely “a little tired” of the saga.

In the same interview, available in full here, Khloé spoke at length about how spectators on social media and beyond often “make it the woman’s responsibility” amid such scandals. She extended this line of criticism to media outlets, as well, arguing that some don’t put in the effort to report on interpersonal issues in an objective manner.

“Everyone has their problems, so you don’t have to point the finger at anyone, but to make it the woman’s responsibility, it’s really sad,” Khloé told the publication. “And it says a lot about our society that people would rather spew venom, as opposed to some sort of sensitivity or compassion, or just nothing at all.” Turning the conversation to reporting tactics, she continued, saying that clickbait-inspired desperation is to blame while also highlighting how men and women are treated differently in scandal reports.

“It’s sad and it puts so much on the women’s shoulders emotionally,” she said. “It’s a big burden to carry, and I don’t think people realize what it does psychologically to the women. And the men, it’s almost like another notch on their belt because they’re kind of celebrated in a way. But this is nothing new. It’s always been the boys’ club. I feel like it’s been like this for quite a long time.”

“The Kardashians” premieres April 12 on Hulu.