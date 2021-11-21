Key Glock Breaks His Silence About Young Dolph’s Death [Video]

Young Dolph died on Wednesday after he was shot and killed in his hometown of Memphis. His community, both locally and in hip-hop, mourned his passing. Plenty of rappers shared their condolences while offering their favorite memories they shared with him.

Key Glock took to his IG Stories Sunday (Nov. 21) to address those who have reached out to him. “STOP asking me if I’m ok. Knowing damn well I ain’t..” The post also included a broken heart emoji.

Key Glock, born Markeyvius LaShun Cathey, is Dolph’s cousin by marriage. Dolph signed his protégée to his Paper Route Empire label in 2017, and released the collaborative album Dum and Dummer with him in 2019 and the follow-up Dum and Dummer 2 this year. Local Memphis TV station WREG reported that Key Glock helped Dolph hand out 200 Thanksgiving turkeys on Monday (Nov. 15) at the West Cancer Center & Research Institute in Germantown, Tennessee.

Glock has kept mum regarding the death of Dolph until now. While it’s unclear who the 24-year-old rapper was addressing with his message, it appears he is deeply saddened by the tragedy. Earlier this month, Key Glock’s Yellow Tape 2 album debuted at No. 7 on the Billboard 200 albums chart.

Prayers to Young Dolph’s family and friends.