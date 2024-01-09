Kevin Hart's Ex-Wife Torrei Says She's Going On Tour With Katt Williams

On Monday (Jan. 8), Kevin Hart‘s ex-wife, Torrei Hart, announced that she’ll be going on tour with Katt Williams — a move that is sure to shake up the comedic world.

via: HotNewHipHop

Katt Williams set 2024 ablaze when he sat down with Shannon Sharpe on the latest episode of Club Shay Shay. The expansive interview found Katt Williams making many claims about Kevin Hart, Steve Harvey, or other comedians that most would consider his peers. He accused Hart of being an industry plant of sorts, a claim that many have debunked since. However, Hart later responded in a brief and passive-aggressive tone. “Gotta get that anger up outcha champ….It’s honestly sad,” he stated.

Evidently, the feud between Katt Williams and Kevin Hart didn’t end there and it appears that things might be getting personal soon. Torrei Hart, Kevin’s ex-wife, hit Instagram where she shared a photo alongside Williams. However, it appears that Torrei will soon be in cahoots with the comedian as she revealed that she’ll be going on tour with Katt. “ #Charlotte #Orlando #Tampa, come see me live with my good friend [Katt Williams] on the Dark Matters Tour,” she captioned the post. It remains unclear whether her set will include any mentions regarding her ex-husband.

Torrei Hart has tried to get her feet wet in the stand-up world over the past few years. Evidently, Williams has some sort of appreciation for her craft if he’s willing to bring her on tour. Along with the photo with Williams, Torrei shared a snippet from his interview on Club Shay Shay where he discussed the type of comedians that he’s willing to work with. “I only put on comedians that are funnier than me,” he said. “Anyone that told you differently was a fat Faizon liar,” he added, referring to comedian Faizon Love.

Torrei Hart said she’ll join Katt Williams on his tour dates in Charlotte on Jan. 27th, Orlando on Feb. 2nd, and Rampa on Feb. 3rd. We could imagine that they might have more in the works following their stint together on the road.