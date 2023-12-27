Kevin Hart Files Lawsuit Against YouTuber Tasha K For Extortion, Defamation

Kevin Hart’s alleged former assistant, Miesha, has sat down with Tasha K for an interview.

via: The Blast

Hart is now suing controversial YouTuber Tasha K for extortion after she allegedly threatened to release the bombshell interview.

According to legal documents, obtained by The Blast, the comedian and actor initially slammed the controversial vlogger with a cease and desist letter, warning he wouldn’t pay a 6-figure fee to keep the interview from going public.

In the filing, Kevin’s legal team says on November 22, 2023, they sent a letter to Tasha K regarding her “recent and ongoing violations of civil and criminal law.” Addressed with the infamous YouTuber’s real name, Latasha Transrina Kebe, the filing demanded that she “immediately cease and desist all such activity.” It continued:

“You have already engaged in criminal conduct and tortious acts that would entitle Mr. Hart to monetary damages against you should he elect to commence civil litigation regarding this matter. To the extent that you do not cease and desist now, your liability for such monetary damages will increase, as will your exposure to criminal penalties.”

Citing the incident leading to the cease and desist, Hart’s legal rep, Donte Mills, explained that an unknown individual claiming affiliation with Tasha’s blog reached out to someone on the “Jumanji” stars’s team.

The person, allegedly acting per Tasha’s instructions, conveyed an intent to “publish a damaging story on social media (the “Story”).” However, they declared that Hart could avoid the public seeing the story if he paid $250,000.

The documents claim the act falls “under Penal Code Section 518” and that it “gives rise to both criminal and civil liability against you and anyone involved in your efforts to extort Mr. Hart.”

Thus, making Tasha’s alleged “effort to extract payment” from the father of four by “threatening exposure of information supposedly harmful to him is a textbook example.”

Shockingly, Hart’s team reported the incident to police, and told investigators the team’s understanding of “the Story” in question was “an interview with Mr. Hart’s former assistant Miesha Shakes that supposedly includes scandalous assertions against him.”

Adding, “In advance of your threatened publication of the Story, you posted a “teaser” with Ms. Shakes on YouTube which clearly was intended as a threat, sending a message to Mr. Hart’s team that the more detailed Story would not be published if – and only if – the ransom is paid.”

He also reminded the alleged parties involved of the non-disclosure agreement signed by Ms. Shakes, highlighting that the supposed assistant would be in violation of it if any details in “connection with the Story” were divulged.

Of course, Hart’s lawyers cited their familiarity with the “Unwine with Tasha K” host’s “defamatory and otherwise improper content regarding celebrities and other high-profile individuals.”

One such “high-profile individual” that Tasha had lost a defamation suit to was Cardi B after a judge found her “liable for civil damages exceeding $3 million.” Losing the case ultimately resulted in the entertainment personality filing for “bankruptcy protection,” which Mills touched on in the legal documents.

He declared that Tasha would not escape “liability for monetary damages to Mr. Hart that you incur as a result of the misconduct described herein.” The filing further stated:

“In light of the foregoing issues, we demand that you immediately cease and desist all activity and public statements relating to the Story and refrain from any publication or threatened release of the Story.”

Taska K. has yet to respond to the lawsuit.