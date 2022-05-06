Kevin Hart on Why He Believes Dave Chappelle’s Attacker Getting Beat Up ‘Needed to Happen’ [Video]

Kevin Hart has weighed in on Dave Chappelle’s attack and says the fact Dave’s attacker got beat down sends a message to anyone thinking of doing something similar.

via Complex:

Footage taken after the attack showed the suspect, 23-year-old Isaiah Lee, on a stretcher and being put into an ambulance. Images showed Lee with bruises what looked like a broken arm.

During an appearance on Thursday on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Kevin Hart argued that Lee’s beating “needed to happen,” if only to prevent subsequent onstage attacks from taking place.

“Somebody ran onstage and got their ass whooped,” Hart said. “Not scary. It’s one of those things that needed to happen, though…do you want people to continue to think that they can cross that line and break the barrier of entertainer [and audience]?”

Hart continued, “Somebody getting their ass whooped sends a message out to other people that was like, ‘You know, I was thinking about doing that. But after seeing that, I don’t really want to do that.’”

He added, “I think that the world that we’re in right now — there are a lot of lines that are being blurred, and sometimes you gotta take a lot of steps back to take a step forward,” he added. “I think it’s time to get back to a place of respect for your live entertainer and understand that you’re coming to a show.”

You can watch Kevin’s full commentary on the situation below.