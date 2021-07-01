Kevin Gates Tells Mike Tyson He Started Rapping As An ‘Escape’ After Getting Molested

Kevin Gates revealed he was a victim of molestation. During a recent episode of “Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson,” the emcee opened up about his rap career and his tough exterior, both of which were coping mechanisms to deal with the abuse he experienced as a child.

via: Hot97

When speaking on how he got into the rap game, Kevin said, “It was an escape for me.” He continued, “I’ma say something, I never said this in no interview, no podcast or anything like that. I grew up real, real violent and real aggressive. Not because I wanted to be but because I was molested when I was a child.” Kevin continued,

“I took every kind of martial art you can take I even boxed, I did everything. I wanted to be the toughest person on earth, but writing and making music was always an escape for me. Like, I never had the nuts to come out and say that. This my first time saying this today.”

Kevin inspired Mike to open up about the experiences with sexual assault he faced. Mike said, “I know that route, too. Why do you think I became the meanest motherf*cker on the planet? Somebody did something to me. I didn’t want it to happen again, so I became this guy.”

Kevin went on to say he inspired other men who went through a similar situation. Kevin said, “I speak about it now is because I just released a mixtape like maybe a few months ago, and guys walk up to me in the gym…Bodybuilders hugged me and crying like, ‘I went through the same shit you went through.’ He went on to say he’s on the right path.

“So, I guess I’m on the right path…But at the end of the day, I started, we started killing and things of that nature because we had a fear of being vulnerable.”

See the conversation between Kevin Gates and Mike Tyson below.