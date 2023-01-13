Kevin Gates Reveals What He Likes To Do With His Partner’s Urine [Video]

Kevin Gates appeared on the Fancy Talk show where he discussed what he enjoys in the bedroom.

via: Complex

During a recent appearance on the Fancy Talk Show podcast, the Louisiana rapper admitted he’s a fan of having his woman urinate in his mouth during sex.

“I love for a woman to piss in my mouth. That’s beautiful,” he said.

“I had a woman pee in a cup while we were driving and I drunk it,” Gates added. “Because it was nothing — I was so infatuated with this woman to where it was just nothing about her that was nasty. And then, she’s super clean. She like me. She drink nothing but water all day, so, her piss ain’t got no taste.”

It isn’t the first time Gates has opened up about his sexual proclivity on a podcast.

Back in July, Yung Miami asked Gates about sleeping with his cousin, which he admitted he did. He once addressed it on Instagram, saying he didn’t care and didn’t want to mess up a “good thing.” He ended up continuing the relationship for two years before breaking up.

“Duh! The fuck?” Gates said when Yung Miami asked him about having sex with his cousin. “I just got a question for you. If me and you meet, I put it on you. The right way. You dickmatized. I introduce you to my grandma and then she’s like, ‘Baby who you people is?’ She pull me to the side and say, ‘Baby, that’s your cousin!’ I ain’t about to stop! The damage has been done. I didn’t know you my whole life. I just found this out. We’ve already been thuggin’. And we still good friends to this day.”

Naaa Kevin Gates wild asf . He be saying these shits wit a straight face too ??? pic.twitter.com/aGM5pZxyEf — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) January 13, 2023