Keshia Knight Pulliam Announces She Gave Birth in Birthday Post: 'What an Eventful Birthday Week'

Keshia Knight Pulliam is now a mom of two!

The 44-year-old shared via Instagram that she and husband Brad James recently welcomed a son on a post uploaded on her birthday.

“With this little one we are complete… Happy Birthday to me!!! What an eventful birthday week… ?,” Pulliam wrote on Instagram. “Thank you for the birthday wishes!! ?”

She also shared a video showing her and James preparing for the birth at the hospital.

In the video, James can be seen in hospital scrubs filming as he joked around with Pulliam, who was in a hospital bed.

So cute. Check out the video below!

