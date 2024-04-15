Kesha Changes “Tik Tok” Lyrics During Coachella Performance: “F*** P. Diddy” | lovebscott.com

Kesha changed the opening lyric of her 2009 hit “Tik Tok” at Coachella.

via: THR

The singer was a surprise guest during Reneé Rapp’s Coachella set Sunday afternoon.

She hit the stage to perform her 2009 breakout hit, “Tik Tok.” But she changed the first line to: “Wake up in the morning like fuck P. Diddy.” In the video posted online, she also can be seen putting up her middle finger, as did Rapp and another musician in the band.

The original lyric to the song is: “Wake up in the morning feeling like P. Diddy.” The rapper-turned-mogul also contributed to the song, saying “Hey, what’s up girl?” in response to that lyric. (The second line of the song is “Grab my glasses, I’m out the door, I’m gonna hit this city,” to which he replies, “Let’s go.”)

It’s not the first time she’s changed the lyrics to the song since numerous allegations against Combs have come to light. In November, during an L.A. stop on her Only Love tour, she changed the opening line to: “Wake up in the morning feeling just like me.”

That show took place a day after singer Cassie Ventura settled a lawsuit against Combs, alleging that he physically and sexually abused her for more than a decade.