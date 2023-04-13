Kerry Washington Sends Love to 'My Movie Huzbin' Jamie Foxx amid Actor's 'Medical Complication'

Kerry Washington is showing public support for Jamie Foxx as he recovers from a mysterious health scare.

On Thursday, Kerry shared on Instagram a sweet throwback photo of her resting her head on her Ray costar.

In the movie, Jamie played legendary late singer Ray Charles and Kerry portrayed Ray’s second wife, Della Beatrice Howard Robinson.

“A @iamjamiefoxx appreciation post,” Kerry captioned the moment. “Sending you all the love and prayers my movie huzbin??????????????????????????”

Her message comes a day after the Jamie’s daughter, Corinne, told fans that he had a “medical complication.”

Sources close to Jamie say he’s recovering and “communicating now,” but doctors still don’t know what caused the sudden serious emergency.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kerry Washington (@kerrywashington)