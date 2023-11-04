Kenya Moore Says She Still Doesn’t Know If ‘RHOA’ Is Coming Back: ‘They Haven't Told Us Anything’ [Video]

BravoCon 2023 is well underway and the future of ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ has become a hot topic of conversation.

During Friday’s events, Andy Cohen went on record to say he thinks some changes are needed down in Atlanta and we also got Kenya Moore weighing in.

When asked whether or not she thinks ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ needs to change next season, Kenya agreed with Andy.

“Yeah, we need some changes,” she said.

Kenya went on to reveal that the ladies haven’t heard anything about coming back next season — or if they’re coming back at all.

“You know, we don’t know what the future holds. They haven’t told us anything yet. Even if the show is coming back — we don’t really know. Um, but I feel like — you know — we still have so much story to tell. I feel like I still have something to give. I feel like the fans want to see it. So, I just want to give the people what they want.”

Back in August, lovebscott.com exclusively revealed that Bravo was working on a reboot of ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ with an all-new cast.

