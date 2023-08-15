Kenya Moore Says NeNe Leakes is a 'Force,' Admits Former Co-Star 'Built the House … But It Got Foreclosed On'

Kenya Moore is giving credit where credit is due when it comes to former ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ co-star NeNe Leakes.

via Radar Online:

The Bravolebrity spoke about Leakes’ undeniable impact on the franchise and said she still deserved to be a peach-holder in the wake of her departure, RadarOnline.com has learned.

“If I’m being honest, yeah,” Moore said when asked if she would be open to Leakes making a comeback during an appearance on the Reality With the Kingpodcast. “She’s a force all on her own.”

The 1993 Miss USA pageant winner gave Leakes credit where she was due, adding, “You can’t take that away from her.”

“That’s one thing about me: I am never going to not give you your flowers and I’m never going to discount what you contributed to any space that you’re in,” Moore added.

King agreed that Leakes’ “built the house” of RHOA before making a thinly-veiled dig. “But it got foreclosed on,” Moore joked. “She didn’t pay the bills.”

As for who took over “the deed,” Moore smiled and playfully brushed back her hair.

Leakes, for her part, recently spoke with King and hinted that she would be open to hashing out her differences with the network and executive producer Andy Cohen. “If I had to go back, it would be 100 percent for the fans,” she confidently said.

During the tell-all interview, Moore spoke about her own experience, confessing that “my time on this show has been as valued as it should be” while questioning why she has not landed any spinoffs despite documenting the milestones in her life.

Moore spilled the tea about her love life as well, claiming that she was punished for getting married to Marc Daly off-camera, adding that she understood Bravo wanting to film but feared it would fizzle out her romance and mark the end of her relationship.

“If I bring a man on this show, it’s like the kiss of death,” she said.

The pair started dating in December 2016 after meeting through a mutual friend and tied the knot in June 2017, going on to welcome daughter Brooklyn before calling it quits.

Moore and Daly separated in September 2019 after two years of marriage and they have yet to finalize their divorce.

