Kenya Moore Breaks Down in Tears Following 'DWTS' Elimination [Photo]

Kenya Moore is heading back to Atlanta after getting eliminated from ‘Dancing with the Stars’ on Monday night.

She took to Instagram to share her disappointment.

via Page Six:

“So sad right now,” Moore, 50, captioned one of the clips.

Moore and her pro dance partner, Brandon Armstrong, were sent home during “Horror Night” on Monday, after landing in the bottom two for a third time.

Judges Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli, Carrie Ann Inaba and Derek Hough unanimously voted to save Suni Lee and Sasha Farber.

“I just want to say thank you so much for this opportunity,” Moore said at the end of the show. “This has been a dream come true. I love you guys so much.”

Prior to their exit Monday night, Moore and Armstrong, 27, were previously in danger of elimination.

Judges saved them over Christine Chiu and Pasha Pashkov during week three of the competition, and again the following week over Matt James and Lindsay Arnold.

“In my experience of watching the show for the last 30 seasons … I don’t know if they save people more than once,” Moore told Page Six and other reporters during a post-show presser earlier this month.

She added, ”So I just figured, ‘Yeah, we’re going to go home. If we end up in the bottom again they can’t save me again.’ So I just figured that they would send me home.”

Moore will return to Atlanta, Ga., and get right back in front of the cameras for Season 14 of “RHOA,” as the Bravo franchise is set to begin production soon, according to Variety.

Moore’s reps did not immediately respond to Page Six’s request for comment.

She’s still ‘Gone with the Wind’ fabulous! ‘Dancing With the Stars’ airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.