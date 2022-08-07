Kentucky AG Defends Breonna Taylor Probe After Feds Charge Cops Involved In Her Death [Photos]

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron released a statement in regard to Thursday’s update on the Breonna Taylor case.

via: BET

In light of the federal charges issued against four former and current Louisville police officers, Kentucky’s attorney general, Daniel Cameron speaks out.

On August 4, following the federal civil rights charges handed down to the officers, Cameron took to his Twitter to deliver a series of tweets.

“As in every prosecution, our office supports the impartial administration of justice, but it is important that people not conflate what happened… with the state law investigation undertaken by our office,” he tweeted. “Our primary task was to investigate whether the officers who executed the search warrant were criminally responsible for Ms. Taylor’s death under state law.”

The first investigation led by Cameron launched in the Breonna Taylor case took place in 2020 and led to the indictment of Brett Hankison, a former Louisville officer who recklessly fired shots into a neighboring apartment during the raid that ended Taylor’s life. He was charged with three counts of wanton endangerment but eventually was acquitted.

It has now been over two years and Hankison finds himself back in the hot seat, having been named one of the four officers being federally charged.

Cameron stated his office’s main objective was to look into whether the officers who carried out the search warrant were “criminally responsible” for Taylor’s death under state law.

“At the conclusion of our investigation, our prosecutors submitted the information to a state grand jury, which ultimately resulted in criminal charges being brought against Mr. Brett Hankison for wanton endangerment,” he tweeted. “I’m proud of the work of our investigators and prosecutors.”

Taylor’s family and attorney told WLKY that they believe that Cameron didn’t go deep enough into his investigation. According to a document obtained by WLKY, the initial investigation from the night of Taylor’s death was whether any of the officers who fired shots violated any laws. It allegedly didn’t look into civil negligence.