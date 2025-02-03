Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Not Like Us’ Sweeps All Categories Nominated in at 2025 Grammy Awards

BY: Walker Published 25 minutes ago

Kendrick Lamar won the award for song of the year at the 2025 Grammys for “Not Like Us.”

Diana Ross presented Lamar with the honor, moments after he won the award for record of the year for the same track. The rapper dedicated the award to “all the West Coast artists” who have inspired him throughout his career, while also highlighting the importance of rap music’s influence on the industry.

“At the end of the day, nothing’s more powerful than rap music. We are the culture,” Lamar said. “To the young artists, I just hope you respect the artform — it will get you where you need to go.”

DJ Mustard, a producer of “Not Like Us,” joined Lamar on stage, noting that Lamar had a clean sweep at the 2025 Grammys, winning all of the categories he was nominated in. “Somebody get the broom out,” he joked. Lamar was nominated for and won song of the year, record of the year, best rep performance, best rap song and best music video, all for the 2024 track.

Lamar was nominated for song of the year alongside Shaboozey’s “A Bar Song (Tipsy),” Billie Eilish’s “BIRDS OF A FEATHER,” Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars’ “Die With A Smile,” Taylor Swift and Post Malone’s “Fortnight,” Chappell Roan’s “Good Luck, Babe!,” Sabrina Carpenter’s “Please Please Please” and Beyoncé’s “TEXAS HOLD ‘EM.”

