Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker Spotted Together After Breakup Reports

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker were spotted hanging out again – less than a week after their reported breakup made headlines.

via: AceShowbiz

The reality TV star and the basketball player spent some one-on-one time together at the SoHo House in Malibu, California on Sunday, June 26. During their reunion, they were all smiles as they cozied up next to each other outside at the private membership club.

In the paparazzi shots, the 26-year-old model and the 25-year-old athlete seemed to be in good spirits as they talked, laughed and took in the beautiful views. At one point, Kendall was seen giggling as Devin whispered something in her ear.

An eyewitness tells E! News that the pair looked happy and “had great energy between them” during the outing. “They shared things on their phones and laughed,” the eyewitness adds. “Kendall was looking up and smiling at Devin.”

For the outing, Kendall sported a white copped tank top beneath an open button-down of the same color, which she paired with cream-colored linen pants. As for Devin, he opted for an oversized white T-shirt and gold chain. Both completed their low-key looks with sunglasses.

Earlier this month, reports emerged that Kendall and Devin had called it quits after dating for two years. “Kendall feels like they’re on different paths. They have had discussions about their future but they are not on the same page,” a so-called insider told Entertainment Tonight of what led to the pair’s decision to call it quits.

Another source told E! News, “They had a really nice time in Italy together. But once they got back, they started to feel like they weren’t aligned and realized they have very different lifestyles. Kendall told Devin she wanted space and time apart.”

The pair, however, remain friendly and supportive of each other. On Sunday, fans noticed the two liking each other’s Instagram photos. The Phoenix Suns player double-tapped on the catwalk beauty’s post that included a photo of her sunbathing naked, and “The Kardashians” star returned the favor on a picture of the NBA star playing baseball.