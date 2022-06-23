Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker Reportedly Split After a 'Rough Patch' Following Kourtney & Travis' Wedding

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker split after two years and no, it wasn’t due to infidelity.

via Complex:

Per an E! News source, the two broke up over a week ago following an alleged “rough patch” in their relationship. Things seemingly came to a head after the pair returned from their trip to Italy for Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s marriage celebration.

Mentioned in the report, as well as in other similarly focused sources-citing explorations of the alleged split, is the fact that the Phoenix Suns player and the multi-hyphenate may not be treating the uncoupling as a forever one. Entertainment Tonight, for example, made a point to highlight the alleged potential for reconciliation in the future.

As previously reported, Jenner spoke briefly on her relationship with Booker during a Tonight Show appearance back in September. Reflecting on her desire to be “the cool aunt” to her siblings’ children, Jenner—who had earlier that year (see above) made the relationship Instagram official—said she and Booker had both been enlisted for varying babysitter duties.

“He loves them,” Kendall said at the time. “Him and Stormi have an amazing relationship. She has the biggest crush on him, and I’m like, jealous sometimes. I’m like, ‘Stop—can you guys not?’”

At the time of this writing, neither Jenner nor Booker had commented on their alleged split via social media.

Just when we thought she was getting ready to pop up pregnant…