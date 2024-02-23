Kelly Rowland Shuts Down Radio Hosts For Asking About Beyoncé & Destiny’s Child: “I’m Here Talking About ‘Mea Culpa'” | lovebscott.com

Kelly Rowland is tired of being asked about Beyoncé’s new country music and the possibility of a Destiny’s Child reunion.

via: Deadline

Rowland and her Mea Culpa co-star Trevante Rhodes stopped by radio station V-103 Atlanta for an interview on The Big Tigger Morning Show with Jazzy McBee to talk about their film. However, things turned awkward when the show’s host asked about Beyoncé’s music.

“Your sis just dropped a whole new couple of songs, and it’s my understanding that Renaissance II may or may not be country-based, and then there’s a rumor going around that Renaissance III may be, either rock-based or a DC reunion,” Big Tigger asked.

Rowland replied with a wink, “That is her business to talk about, not mine.”

Jazzy McBee intervened and said, “And I know that you all are tired of answering those questions, but fans like me for the Destiny’s Child reunion, it got me really excited … we still gotta ask every time we see you.”

“I know, but just ask them,” Rowland replied. “I’m here talking about Mea Culpa, out Feb. 23, and that’s what I’m most excited about right now. I think that, that’s that.”

Big Tigger smiled and praised Rowland for dodging the question adding, “Your matrix game is nice.”

Mea Culpa is a Netflix thriller that was directed, written and produced by Tyler Perry. Rowland stars as criminal defense attorney Mea Harper, who takes on a case involving an artist (Rhodes) who is accused of murdering his girlfriend.

The film also stars Sean Sagar, Nick Sagar, RonReaco Lee, Shannon Thornton, Angela Robinson, Kerry O’Malley and Connor Weil.

Mea Culpa is out on Netflix today!

Watch the awkward moment in the video below starting at minute 9:45.