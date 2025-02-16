Kelly Rowland and Method Man Set to Star in a Feel-Good Romantic Comedy

BY: Walker Published 36 minutes ago

Kelly Rowland and Method Man are teaming up for a brand-new romantic comedy from Amazon MGM Studios.

Based on Michael Todd’s New York Times bestseller Relationship Goals: How to Win at Dating, Marriage, and Sex. Robin Thede (A Black Lady Sketch Show) and Annie Gonzalez (Flamin’ Hot) will also star.

Relationship Goals is a funny and inspiring romantic comedy on finding lasting love and sustaining a healthy relationship at every stage of courtship. The book, based on Todd’s viral sermon series about dating, marriage, and sex, spent 13 straight weeks on the NY Times bestsellers list and debuted at No. 1 on Amazon, according to the streamer.

The script was written by Laura Lekkos (Somewhere Only We Know), with prior drafts by Michael Elliot (R&B) and Cory Tynan (R&B). Rowland and Bart Lipton will executive produce while DeVon Franklin (Flamin’ Hot, R&B) will produce. Linda Mendoza (Survival of the Thickest, Harlem) is set to direct.

Rowland recently starred in Netflix’s Tyler Perry film Mea Culpa. She has also guest starred on several series including Girlfriends, Empire, American Soul, Being Mary Jane, and L.A.’s Finest. On the film side, Rowland appeared in Kevin Hart’s Think Like A Man, New Line Cinema’s Freddy vs. Jason, Netflix’s The Curse of Bridge Hollow, and produced and starred in Merry Liddle Christmas Baby. Additionally, she executive produced her docuseries Chasing Destiny and co-produced a digital series called Milk + Honey alongside Idris Elba and Issa Rae. She is repped by UTA, SB Projects, and Del Shaw Moonves Tanaka.

Smith starred in all four seasons of the hit Starz series Power Book II: Ghost, which recently wrapped up after four seasons last year. For his portrayal of Davis MacLean, he received three NAACP Image Awards for “Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series.” He can currently be seen in Carnegie Hill Entertainment’s feature Bad Shabbos, and the Paramount+’s feature film On the Come Up for which he received an NAACP Image Award nomination for “Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture”. Smith will next be seen in Maude Apatow’s directorial debut Poetic License and as a guest star in Peacock’s Emmy Award-winning original series Poker Face for Season 2. He is represented by Shauna Garr, CAA, and Frankfurt Kernit Klein & Selz.

Six-time Emmy nominee Robin Thede is the creator, showrunner, executive producer, writer, and star of HBO’s Emmy-winning sketch comedy series, A Black Lady Sketch Show. She recently starred alongside Eddie Murphy and Tracee Ellis Ross in the Amazon MGM Studios holiday feature, Candy Cane Lane. Previously, she was the creator, executive producer, writer and host of The Rundown with Robin Thede on BET becoming one of the only Black women to host a late-night talk show. She is represented by WME and Johnson Shapiro Slewett & Kole LLP.

Gonzalez can be seen in films such as East of the Mountains directed by S.J. Chiro, Flamin’ Hot from Searchlight Pictures and Franklin Entertainment, Drive-Away Dolls directed by Ethan Coen, and Jenni, which Gonzalez stars in and produced. On the TV side, credits include Netflix’s Gentefied, Showtime’s Shameless, FX’s American Horror Story, Netflix’s Good Girls, Starz’s Vida, and most recently, NBC’s Lopez vs Lopez. She is represented by Innovative, Neon Kite, and Granderson Des Rochers.

Franklin serves as President and CEO of Franklin Entertainment, a production company dedicated to uplifting the human spirit through inspirational content. He just wrapped production on R & B, a modern version of the Biblical love story of Ruth & Boaz. Franklin has also produced the inspirational hit films Flamin’ Hot directed by Eva Longoria, Breakthrough starring Chrissy Metz for Disney/Fox, Sony’s The Star and Miracles From Heaven starring Jennifer Garner. Franklin has a first-look deal with Tyler Perry Studios and Netflix and with CBS Studios.

Elliot and Tynan are represented by Evoke Entertainment. Lekkos is represented by Gersh and Felker Toczek. Mendoza is represented by Independent Artist Group, Atlas Literary, and Del, Shaw, Bobb et al.

via: Deadline

