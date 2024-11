BY: LBS STAFF Published 1 hour ago

Kelly Clarkson’s son Remy warmed up the audience at her talk show by singing Frank Sinatra’s My Way with her band — as her daughter River cheered him on from her seat.

“He walked right in today and said, ‘Who do I need to speak to to sing my song?'” Clarkson revealed after the performance, saying she loves her children both “so much.”

Watch Kelly Clarkson’s son surprise her audience with a performance of a Frank Sinatra classic:

