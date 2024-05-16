Kel Mitchell’s Ex-Wife, Tyisha Hampton, Slams His ‘Ridiculous Lies’ After He Claimed She Was Impregnated By Multiple Men During Their Marriage | lovebscott.com

Kel Mitchell recently blasted his ex-wife’s alleged private business for the world to hear!

During an appearance on ‘Club Shay Shay,’ the ‘Good Burger’ star claimed that his ex became pregnant more than once by other men.

“We had the abortion, but then we had a baby, and she ended up telling me that the baby that was aborted wasn’t mine,” Mitchell alleged.

Taking to TikTok Tyisha Hampton refuted Mitchell’s claims calling them “ridiculous lies” and said he refuses to “be accountable” for his own actions.

“Dude, are you okay? This is the story that I guess he’s been telling people, and I’m sure the story has morphed into five different men. I don’t even know. You’re trying to get people not to like me or think I’m some wh*re and that will somehow change the reality of what happened. That’s just now it works at all.”

She said she has “never cheated” on him and a DNA test has proven that he is the father to her children.

Kel Mitchell's ex-wife, Tyisha Hampton, responds to his Club Shay Shay interview and claims he's lying about her getting an abortion and cheating. pic.twitter.com/d2lTsyTMDB — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) May 16, 2024