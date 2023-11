Keke Palmer’s mother has now entered the chat.

In response to Darius Jackson’s brother, Sarunas, tweeting-then-deleting a post seemingly slamming Keke — Keke’s mom is sharing her truth.

In a video shared with lovebscott.com, Keke’s mom says that she personally went to Sarunas about Darius’ abuse and he dismissed it.

Take a look:

We said this was about to get messy — we were right!