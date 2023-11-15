  1. Home
Keke Palmer's Mom Sharon Cusses Out Darius Jackson, Throws Shade at His Brother and Says Usher Is Gay and Sleeps with Men in Leaked Phone Call

November 15, 2023

The Keke Palmer/Darius Jackson saga continues — and now Usher’s in it.

Now, what we assume was supposed to be in his own defense, Darius leaked a phone call that shows another side of Keke’s mom, Ms Sharon.

In the newly-leaked phone call seemingly secretly recorded by Darius while he was on the phone with Ms. Sharon, Ms. Sharon can be heard going ALL the way off on Darius and his family.

The entire clip is nearly eight minutes long and Ms. Sharon didn’t hold anything back!

While she was digging into Darius and defending her daughter for the controversy involving her and Usher, Ms. Sharon let slip out of her mouth that Usher “sleeps with men.”

At another point in the conversation she says that Usher is “gay” and that Darius is “stupid” because he doesn’t know “the business” — referring to Hollywood.

Needless to say, social media has been having a field day. Peep some of the reactions:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Listen to the audio for yourself below:

 

Tags:Darius JacksonKeke PalmerUsher