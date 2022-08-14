Keke Palmer Says She's Ready to "ACK" After Being Compared to Whitney Houston [Photos]

Between Keke Palmer’s latest role in Nope and comparisons of her career to Zendaya, Palmer has been a hot topic.

via: Revolt

KeKe Palmer is ready to put her acting chops to the test by portraying the legendary vocalist Whitney Houston. Palmer made the declaration after fans enthusiastically compared her mannerisms to the “I Will Always Love You” singer on social media.

The tweet that set off a flood of reactions was a compilation of video clips where Houston is seen making an array of facial expressions, dancing and carrying out other antics. The social media user wrote, “Keke Palmer and Whitney Houston act exactly the exact same.”

The actress seemingly co-signed the post by re-sharing it along with the following message: “Let’s get the movie made y’all. I’m ready to ACK, we abt to weep in the theaters.” Palmer is among Hollywood’s rising leading ladies. At just 28 years old, she has already starred in a handful of critically acclaimed films, such as Akeelah and the Bee and Hustlers.

Let’s get the movie made y’all. I’m ready to ACK, we abt to weep in the theaters ? https://t.co/DkIjYyhZfX — Keke Palmer (@KekePalmer) August 11, 2022

Keke Palmer is Angela Bassett, Jennifer Lewis, and now Whitney Houston. She’s every woman! https://t.co/Ow4OvBsFKe — Darius is UNIQUE! ? (@dsajr_) August 10, 2022

In my brain keke palmer is halfway between Angela basset and Whitney Houston — katya the destroyer (@kat_dufie) August 10, 2022

Ever since y’all said Keke Palmer and Whitney Houston act alike I can’t unsee it ??? pic.twitter.com/XjYtIzT8LH — K 3 Ÿ 0 N • M Ä C K (@TheKeyonMackPho) August 11, 2022

Palmer got her start in the industry two decades ago with a role in Barbershop 2: Back in Business. Since then, she has gone on to star in over 30 films. She also had her own show on Nickelodeon, “True Jackson, VP,” and a talk show on BET, “Just Keke.” The latter was an enormous career milestone as she became the youngest TV host in the history of television.

Her latest project is Nope, a sci-fi film written and directed by Jordan Peele. The former “GMA3: Strahan, Sara & Keke” co-host plays Emerald Haywood, the spunky and inquisitive sister to co-star Daniel Kaluuya’s character, OJ Haywood.

There is currently no word of a Houston biopic being in the works, but there is no doubt Palmer will manage to stay busy in the meantime. Having accomplished so much already, it would seem as though Palmer has nothing left to conquer. But, it’s quite the opposite, according to the multi-hyphenated talent.

“I think a goal for me would be doing a lot more behind-the-scenes like producing, writing and directing. I’ve always loved to perform and be in front of the camera, but I definitely look forward to doing stuff behind the camera,” she told REVOLT.