Keke Palmer Granted Temporary Sole Custody of Son Leodis, 8 Months, with No Visitation for Ex Darius Jackson

Some good news for Keke Palmer.

via: People

On Thursday, the Nope actress, 30, filed a request for a domestic violence restraining order against the infant’s father, Darius Jackson, in Los Angeles. Palmer asked the court for full physical and legal custody of Leodis, detailing multiple allegations of physical abuse in the filing, according to documents reviewed by PEOPLE.

In response to the emergency filing, the Los Angeles County judge granted a temporary restraining order that states that Jackson must stay at least 100 yards away from both the actress and their son, as well as any childcare or schooling established for the infant.

In addition to granting Palmer temporary sole physical and legal custody of Leo, the temporary restraining order states that Jackson is not allowed to have visitation with his son, with a hearing set for Dec. 5 to determine further action on the temporary arrangement.

Jackson seemed to address the situation late Thursday, sharing a photo of himself holding Leo in a tweet on X (formerly known as Twitter).

“I love you, son. See you soon,” he captioned the shot.

In the declaration attached to Thursday’s filing, Palmer alleges there were “many instances of physical violence, including striking and grabbing me around the neck, descriptions of Darius destroying my personal property, including diaries and prescription eyeglasses, throwing my belongings into the street, throwing my car keys to prevent me from driving away, hitting me in front of our son, spewing profanities about me to our son, threatening to kill himself with a gun if I left him, harassment, and other physical and emotional abuse.”

Reps and lawyers for Palmer have not responded to multiple requests from PEOPLE for comment. A rep for Jackson had no comment when reached by PEOPLE.