Keke Palmer Files for Full Custody of 8-Month-Old Son Amid Darius Jackson Drama

Keke Palmer has been keeping her private life quiet as of late.

via: Page Six

Palmer is seeking sole legal and physical custody of her 8-month-old son with Darius Jackson, per court documents filed Thursday and obtained by Page Six.

The “Nope” star, 30, was given the opportunity to give the fitness instructor joint custody of Leodis but she chose not to do so. At this time, her reasons remain unclear.

The “Akeelah and the Bee” star also selected that the “reasonable expenses of pregnancy and birth” be paid to her, per the petition.

However, she asked that both parties be responsible for their respective legal fees.

The documents also note that the court “may make orders” for child support and “issue an earnings assignment without further notice to either party.”

The filing comes after Jackson posted a series of cryptic tweets online.

He tweeted on Nov. 2, “Just thank God & keep it pushing” and reposted the day prior a tweet that read, “being betrayed by someone you loved really changes your mindset.”

Just thank God & keep it pushing — Darius. (@dvulton) November 3, 2023

The father of one also reposted another melancholy tweet that said, “nobody apologized for how they treated me, they just blamed me for how I reacted.”

It is unclear if he and Palmer have officially parted ways. Neither party has released a statement.