Keke Palmer Brings Newborn Son Leo to Atlanta Film Festival

Keke Palmer‘s two-month old son, Leodis Jackson, made his red carpet debut in Atlanta on Sunday!

The 29-year-old actress and producer hit the red carpet with baby Leo in her arms, alongside boyfriend and Leo‘s dad, Darius Jackson, for the 2023 Atlanta Film Festival over the weekend.

via JJ:

Keke, Leo and Darius were guests at the closing night screening of Big Boss, in addition to Keke being awarded with the Ossie Davis Award.

“It means the world to be celebrated by my community in this way,” she shared on Instagram after the event.

Keke also opened up about bringing Leo to the show with her, writing, “So happy that my LO was able to attend, being with him is all that’s ever on my mind. He is also my bbl doctor because honey this body???! Don’t talk to me. I’m different now! I’s a woman hahahahahaha.”

What an adorable family!