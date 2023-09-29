Keefe D, Man Arrested in Connection with Tupac's Murder, Said Diddy Allegedly Offered $1 Million to Kill the Rapper and Suge Knight

Keefe D (real name Keith Davis), the man who was arrested on Friday for his alleged involvement in the fatal shooting of Tupac Shakur, once said Diddy offered him $1 million to kill the late rapper and his then manager Suge Knight.

On July 2, 2018, Davis confessed to having a role in the killing of Tupac Shakur after revealing he was dying of cancer and went on to say he was the passenger in the white Cadillac on the night of the incident. He refused to name the other suspects in the car but confirmed that the shooter was Orlando Anderson, his nephew and that it was out of retaliation for getting jumped at the MGM Grand earlier and the alleged $1 million bounty by Puff Daddy.

Davis developed a friendship with Sean “Diddy” Combs, which contributed to the theory linking Diddy to Tupac’s murder. This theory emerged in connection with the allegations made by former LAPD detective Greg Kading in a documentary based on his 2011 book “Murder Rap.” Kading claimed that Diddy had ordered a $1 million contract for the assassination of Tupac and Suge Knight, which ultimately resulted in Tupac being fatally shot in Las Vegas later that same year. According to Kading’s assertions, Davis played a role in facilitating this plan for Diddy, with Orlando Anderson identified as the alleged gunman, though so far this theory has never been proven.

Orlando Anderson, another member of the South Side Compton Crips and the nephew of Duane Davis; Anderson was previously identified as a suspect in the murder, as he had an alleged altercation with Shakur at the MGM Grand hotel on the Las Vegas Strip just hours before the drive-by shooting took place.

However, Anderson was killed in a separate incident in 1998, approximately two years after the murder of Tupac Shakur. His death was unrelated to the investigation into the rapper’s killing and he was never officially charged or convicted for Tupac Shakur’s murder.

Now that he’s been arrested, we wonder what other alleged secrets might come out.