Ke Huy Quan Wins Oscar for Best Supporting Actor, Makes History as First Vietnam-Born Actor to Do So [Video]

Ke Huy Quan won the Oscar Sunday night for best supporting actor for his role as Waymond Wang in the hit film, ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once.’
Ke Huy, who has been acting since he was a child, received his first-ever Oscar nomination for his role in the film.
His win makes him the first Vietnamese-born actor to win this award.
Grab a tissue and watch his emotional acceptance speech below.
Ke Huy Quan’s #Oscar acceptance speech.
See the full winners list: https://t.co/b3EnMWMShb pic.twitter.com/1mB954sZiH
— DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) March 13, 2023