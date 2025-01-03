Katt Williams And Shannon Sharpe New Interview Reportedly Being Released Soon

BY: Walker Published 26 mins ago

It’s been a year since Shannon Sharpe’s interview with Katt Williams took the internet by storm.

Reports suggest that Katt Williams is set to appear on Club Shay Shay for an upcoming interview.

Back in November, during an episode of Nightcap with Chad Ochocinco, the former NFL star marked the one-year anniversary of their conversation. At the time, he teased the possibility of a follow-up interview releasing on January 3, 2025.

Advertisement

“There’s a chance you’ll be hearing some big surprises very soon,” Sharpe shared with Ochocinco.

“I’ll say this: he’s been working on new material… January 3rd, 2025, is just around the corner. That’s all I’ll say for now.”

During Williams’ infamous original sit down with Sharpe on Club Shay Shay, the comedian called out some of his comedy peers such as Kevin Hart and Steve Harvey.

While addressing Kevin Hart, Williams said, “in 15 years in Hollywood, no one in Hollywood has a memory of going to a sold-out Kevin Hart show…there being a line for him, him getting a standing ovation at any comedy club,” Williams said. “He already had his deals when he got here…what do you think a plant is?”

Hart took the opportunity to address Williams comments via X. “Gotta get that anger up [out you], champ… It’s honestly sad,” the comedian tweeted. “In the meantime, please enjoy MY MOVIE TRAILER to my next film, Lift, which will be dropping on Netflix in eight days! There is a moment in the trailer where [Gugu Mbatha-Raw] says, ‘They really love you.’ I now know she’s talking about Katt (laughing emoji).”

Advertisement

via: Hot97