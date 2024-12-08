Katie Holmes Disputes Report That Daughter Suri, 18, Inherited Trust Fund from Dad Tom Cruise: ‘Completely False’

BY: Walker Published 4 hours ago

Katie Holmes slammed a report alleging her daughter, Suri Cruise, became a millionaire after her trust fund from Tom Cruise “kicked in.”

On Sunday, Dec. 8, Holmes, 45, shared a post on Instagram disputing a report from the Daily Mail that alleged that 18-year-old Suri had become a millionaire after her trust fund from her father Tom Cruise recently kicked in.

The outlet reported that a source said Suri gained access to her trust fund from the Top Gun: Maverick star, 62, in April when she turned 18, and that she has an additional trust fund from her mother.

“Completely false,” Holmes wrote over a screenshot of the article. “Daily Mail you can stop making stuff up.”

“Enough,” she added in the caption.

Holmes has previously been candid about her desire to protect her daughter from negative media coverage. In April 2023, the Dawson’s Creek alum offered rare comments about Suri in an interview with Glamour, revealing that she hopes to keep her daughter out of the spotlight, considering how visible she was as a child.

“What has been really important for me with my daughter, because she was so visible at a young age, is I really like to protect her,” Holmes told the outlet at the time.

“I’m very grateful to be a parent, to be her parent,” she added. “She’s an incredible person.”

In June this year, Suri and her mom were photographed celebrating the teenager’s graduation from her New York City high school. The pair were seen posing for photos together and hugging, as Suri wore a red cap and gown over a white dress.

In her school’s graduation ceremony program, the teen went by the name “Suri Noelle” instead of “Suri Cruise.”

Holmes and then-husband Tom welcomed Suri in 2006. After nearly six years of marriage, they split in 2012.

Last year, Holmes made her directorial debut with the film Rare Objects, which she starred in and dedicated to her daughter. Suri was also featured in the movie’s soundtrack, as she previously did in Holmes’ film Alone Together. The end credits of the movie show a screen that reads “Dedicated to Suri.”

Speaking to Glamour in 2023 about including Suri in her work, Holmes said she hopes “she always does something on my films,” noting, “I always ask her.”

“But both of those experiences came out of the same sense of what I love about our industry, which is, you have these projects and you become a family with people,” she continued at the time. “And it’s this safe, beautiful, creative space. So it comes out of love for me to include someone who I love dearly.”

“That’s how I like to work. I like to have that kind of feeling. It was very meaningful to me to have her there, because she’s my heart,” Holmes added of Suri.

via: People