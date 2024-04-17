Katie Couric Claims Today Co-Anchor Bryant Gumbel Had 'Incredibly Sexist Attitude' About Her Maternity Leave | lovebscott.com

Katie Couric claimed her former “Today” show co-anchor Bryant Gumbel had an “incredibly sexist attitude” about her maternity leave.

via: People

On Sunday, April 14, the veteran journalist, 67, appeared on an episode of the Club Random podcast and spoke with host Bill Maher, 68, about his friend Gumbel, 75, whom Maher described as a “guy’s guy.”

“He is a guy’s guy. He is a guy’s guy, you got that right. He is,” Couric said on the podcast. “He was prickly but I mean, what a talent. He’s such a seamless broadcaster, eloquent. When that countdown would happen, 5, 4, 3, 2, 1, he would just hit it perfect.”

After Maher went on to speculate that Gumbel was “mad” at him over politics since he hadn’t heard from him in recent years, Couric told a story about how Gumbel was seemingly upset with her when they both worked for Today.

“He got mad at me because I was doing something on maternity leave,” Couric recounted. “And he was giving me endless s— for taking like a month or two off. I was having my first baby.”

A rep for Gumbel did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

“Yeah, I could see that,” Maher responded.

“He was like, ‘Why don’t you just drop it in the field and come back to work right away or something?'” Couric remembered. “It was really…”

Maher added that it sounded like Gumbel was kidding.

“No, he was kidding,” Couric affirmed. “He was goofing on me but giving me a lot of s— but it was emblematic of an incredibly sexist attitude.”

Couric is mom to daughters Ellie, 32, and Carrie, 28, whom she shares with late husband Jay Monahan. She recently became a grandma after Ellie welcomed her first baby, son John Albert Dobrosky.