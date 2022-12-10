Kathy Hilton Apologizes for Applying Lipstick During Mariska Hargitay’s Speech at People’s Choice Awards 2022

Kathy Hilton went viral this week for a clip in which she was seen applying lipgloss during Mariska Hargitay’s speech at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards.

While some found it amusing, other’s found Kathy’s actions disrespectful.

Kathy says she has apologized to Mariska for the whole thing.

“I adore and I respect Mariska very much, I already reached out to her, DMed her, I want to get her address, I feel terrible,” Kathy told Extra on Friday, December 9. “I apologize, Mariska, I am really sorry. I look forward to talking to you.”

She continued:

“I would never do anything to be rude intentionally and I’m really sorry, it was my first time being back on the stage with some of the girls too [after filming season 12].”

Kathy and other ‘RHOBH’ cast members Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Crystal Minkoff and Sutton Stracke presented the Best Drama TV Star award at the ceremony.