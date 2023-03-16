Karamo Brown Talk Show Renewed for Season 2

“Karamo“, NBCUniversal’s talk show that has taken many of Maury’s slots on many stations throughout the country, has been picked up for a second season with clearances in 85% of the country, Tracie Wilson, executive VP, NBCUniversal Syndication Studios & E! News, said Thursday.

“Karamo is a charismatic television personality who has resonated with viewers in his premiere season,” Wilson said in a statement. “Drawing from his unique experience as a social service worker, author and father, he brings a fresh perspective with creative ideas for every show.”

The show is hosted by Karamo Brown, who also stars on Netflix’s Queer Eye. Brown, besides his television work, is also an author, producer and activist.

Karamo joins several of this season’s rookie syndicated shows — Debmar-Mercury’s Sherri, Warner Bros.’ Jennifer Hudson and CBS Media Ventures’ Pictionary — in getting picked up for a second season.

“I’m beyond excited for a second season where we will continue to bring the audience compelling stories, helping everyday people have life-changing breakthroughs,” Brown said in a statement. “NBCUniversal Syndication Studios and the station groups have been so supportive and I’m so thankful to them. As an openly gay and black man hosting a syndicated daytime talk show, this means so much to me, but also to a community that often isn’t represented.”