Kanye West’s Fourth Attorney Steps Down from Kim Kardashian Divorce Case

Kanye West has lost yet another attorney in his divorce from Kim Kardashian.

via: The Blast

According to new legal documents, obtained by The Blast, Yeezy’s divorce lawyer Samantha Spector has filed to withdraw from the high-profile family law case.

In the filing, Spector says there has been an irreconcilable breakdown in the attorney-client relationship. Interestingly, there is not a lot more information as to why Kanye is losing his premiere lawyer, except the case will be handled by one of his other lawyers…for now. The person listed in the documents is an out of the state attorney from Pennsylvania that is not a divorce attorney.

As you can imagine, this could spell trouble for the rapper, knowing that Kardashian is represented by other top lawyers in this field and it doesn’t look like he is ready for any battle that might arise in this case.

As we reported, Kanye hired Spector after complaining that the ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ star was keeping his children from him.

Back in February, the ‘Skims’ founder made accusations she was under “constant attacks” by her ex-husband since their split. “As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision — because it brings her happiness,” she wrote.

Adding, “Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all.”

Of course, Kanye lashed out at Kardashian following the statement, saying, “What do you mean by the main provider? America saw you try to kidnap my daughter on her birthday by not providing the address. You put security on me inside of the house to play with my son then accused me of stealing I had to take a drug test after Chicago’s party cause you accused me of being on drugs.”

Kanye and Kim fought over their eldest daughter North’s access to TikTok and his allegation she is being put on the social media platform against his will. “SINCE THIS IS MY FIRST DIVORCE I NEED TO KNOW WHAT I SHOULD DO ABOUT MY DAUGHTER BEING PUT ON TIK TOK AGAINST MY WILL?” he wrote on Instagram.

Around the same time, Yeezy hired top gun attorney Samantha Spector to fight in his corner against the Kardashian machine. The battles subsided, and it appears the former couple was getting along and sharing custody. Good lawyers can do that! But, it appears the duo isn’t seeing eye to eye and he is now going to have to negotiate with Kardashian on his own.

In the end, Kanye is still negotiating a final settlement of the former couple’s finances and putting in place a permanent custody arrangement. The problem is, it’s a really good time to have a really good lawyer. Right? It doesn’t appear they are any closer to finalizing a settlement in this case.

At this point, it will need to be rubber-stamped by the judge in this case.

Good luck Ye.