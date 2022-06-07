Kanye West's 'Donda' Collaborator Vory Says Rapper Is Taking a Year Off: 'He Doesn't Want to Talk'

Kanye West is reportedly preparing to take some time to himself.

According to rapper Vory, who worked with Kanye on his latest album ‘Donda,’ Kanye is stepping away from music for a while.

via People:

Explaining why West, 44, was not attending Vory’s Lost Souls album release party, the 24-year-old suggested to Complex the fashion star is taking some time away from music while “battling his own s—.”

A representative for West did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

“I was just talking to [Kanye] today. We’ve been talking through my best friend who’s also his assistant, because he hasn’t been wanting to talk to anybody,” Vory told the outlet.

“He’s taking a year off, and he was like, ‘Damn, you think Vory is going to be mad at me if I don’t go to his release party?’ And I was like, ‘Nah, you’re straight, bro.’ “

“He’s battling his own s—. That’s my dog, I learned a lot from him,” Vory added about West.

Vory released his album Lost Souls last Friday and the 17-track project features a track in collaboration with West. The song, titled “Daylight” was produced by West, E. Vax, Ojivolta and 88-Keys.

The rapper was signed to Meek Mill’s Dream Chasers Records in 2020 and featured on West’s Donda album but the collaboration that features on Lost Souls didn’t make it to the final cut of Donda.

“I was originally featured on Donda five times,” he told Complex. “And [Kanye] was just like, ‘Bruh, we damn near got an EP on this thing.’ So I guess his team decided that three times was enough.”

Vory’s comments were published as news broke that West had split with his girlfriend of five months Chaney Jones.

We wonder if this is part of the reason why he and Chaney ended their relationship…