Kanye West’s Donda Academy Had No Windows Because He 'Did Not Like Glass,' According to Lawsuit

Kanye West and his failed Donda Academy are facing another lawsuit regarding allegedly unsafe conditions.

via Page Six:

Isaiah Meadows — who was a former gym teacher at the private Christian school — filed a lawsuit on Thursday, alleging wrongful termination, breach of contract and violations of multiple education, health, safety and labor codes.

According to legal docs obtained by Page Six, Meadows claimed he was fired in August 2022 in retaliation for reporting numerous safety issues, including the building having no windows.

In the suit, Meadows claimed students were “exposed to the elements” because the “All Falls Down” rapper, 46, did not allow glass to be placed in the window frames.

“In the middle of the main classroom, a skylight was left without glass inevitably allowing rain to fall directly inside, where water would soak into the floor, which would lead to a moldy smell for the next few days,” the suit alleged.

“The skylight was intentionally without glass because WEST expressed that he did not like glass.”

Allegedly, there was also a problem with the wiring in West’s school, including “exposed telephone and electrical wiring” that Meadows claimed once started a fire “near the student eating area.”

Meadows also alleged that, despite being in the midst of a global pandemic, Donda Academy did not have “working hot water to effectively wash hands or other items which then created serious sanitation issues.”

He also alleged in the suit that the school’s septic tank would overflow every other day, “causing a terrible smell.”

Page Six has reached out to West’s attorneys and the director of Donda Academy for comment but did not immediately hear back.

In April, former Donda Academy teachers Cecilia Hailey and Chekarey Byers filed a lawsuit against the Grammy winner, his school and its directors for alleged racial discrimination and wrongful termination.

The teachers claimed in legal documents obtained by Page Six at the time that they were discriminated against based on their race, had wages illegally withheld and were fired in March 2023 in retaliation for reporting code violations.

Hailey and Byers claimed that they were the only black female teachers employed at Donda Academy.

In the suit, the teachers alleged that the Yeezy fashion designer banned “crossword puzzles” and “coloring sheets” and would not allow kids to go outdoors during the day, even for lunch or recess.

The documents also claimed that students were fed only one meal per day — which was sushi — and could only drink water. The lawsuit alleged that the children were not allowed to bring in outside food.

Additionally, the teachers claimed in the docs that the building was locked from the outside, which created a fire hazard.

Byers and Hailey alleged that they were both terminated on March 3 in the parking lot of the school without “a reason.”

West founded the unaccredited private school, located in Simi Valley, Calif., in 2022.

According to the school’s website, the mission of Donda Academy is “to provide the youth with the passion, purpose and spiritual foundations they need to thrive in tomorrow’s world.”

The school temporarily closed last fall amid the “Flashing Light” rapper’s anti-Semitic rants.

That man was in there running a cult.