Kanye West’s Childhood Home Vandalized by Drake Fans [Photo + Video]

Kanye West and Drake’s beef flared up last week after the former dissed him during a guest verse on Trippie Redd’s “Betrayal.” The act seemingly led to West posting and deleting Drake’s address to his Toronto mansion, which for the record was already public information. The beef has now extended to the rappers’ fans as West’s South Shore Chicago childhood home was visited by Drake fans.

While Kanye was busy building a replica of his childhood home inside Soldier Field for his third Donda listening event Friday night, fans of Drake decided to leave a few signs on the front steps of the South Shore Chicago house that Kanye grew up in.

One sign references the verbal shots Drake threw Kanye’s way in his guest verse on Trippie Redd’s recent song “Betrayal,” (Forty-five, forty-four, burnt out); another warns that Drizzy’s album, Certified Lover Boy, is coming soon; meanwhile, the third sign was self-explanatory (Fuck Justin Laboy).

Kanye West’s childhood home is vandalized by Drake fans pic.twitter.com/ZsgxRPE7QN — ????????. (@StrappedHH) August 28, 2021

The random act of vandalism is just the latest back-and-forth between the two rappers, as the world waits for the imminent arrivals of Donda and CLB.

While Kanye continues tweaking his forthcoming album, it looks like the release of Drake’s upcoming LP may be upon us. On Friday morning, Drizzy appeared to reveal the release date for CLB during ESPN’s SportsCenter, with an intentionally glitch-filled ad tucked into the broadcast. Written on a piece of cardboard, notably, was “CLB September 3.”

Of course, until The Boy himself gives us the news direct, it’d be wise to take the aforementioned tease with a grain of salt. Until then, fans of both Kanye and Drake will have to wait patiently for more news regarding Donda and CLB.

Did Drake hack Sports Center and just randomly drop the CLB date? pic.twitter.com/BOcN51J0wK — GlockTopickz (@Glock_Topickz) August 27, 2021

Last year, West purchased the home for $225,000 and is currently in the process of renovating it. A replica of the house was also at the center of his most recent listening event for Donda. As for Drake, the rapper recently announced that Certified Lover Boy would arrive on September 3. It comes as Donda is rumored to finally drop alongside Certified Lover Boy.