Kanye West and Wife Bianca Censori Are Legally Married After All

After months of mystery surrounding their whirlwind union, Kanye West and Bianca Censori are indeed officially and legally married.

via: Page Six

The couple tied the knot on Dec. 20, 2022 — just under a month after West finalized his divorce from Kim Kardashian — using a “confidential marriage license,” the Daily Mail reported Friday.

According to the license obtained by the outlet, the fashion designer and his Yeezy architect wed in Palo Alto, Calif.

The license reportedly is registered to Censori under her full name while West jotted down Ye, which he legally changed his name to from Kanye Omari West in October 2021.

“Ye has been a megastar for two decades and counting, and his first marriage was to someone who lives almost full-time in front of a camera,” a source told the outlet of the pair’s decision to use a confidential license.

“Bianca and Ye have a totally different vibe. They are very private, very affectionate and totally devoted to each other. I think they both enjoy carving out time that’s just for them.”

Given their penchant for privacy, the dynamic duo have kept all of the details surrounding their nuptials extremely “hush-hush.”

“They are besotted with each other,” the source added.

It’s unclear when exactly Censori, 28, and West, 46, began dating, but she joined the Yeezy organization in November 2020, and nearly two years later the “Flashing Lights” rapper released a song titled “Censori Overload” in a nod to his new partner.

The couple shocked fans in January when they reportedly tied the knot in Beverly Hills, Calif., but it was emphasized at the time that the ceremony was not legal because they had not filed for a license.

Since what was intially believed to be a sham marriage, West and Censori have remained inseparable.