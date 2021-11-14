Kanye West Unleashed a Group of Masked Clones on New York City [Photos]

The Kanye West antics continue with a group of clones walking around New York City.

via: Rap-Up

A gang of Kanye West lookalikes stormed the streets of NYC over the weekend ahead of a rumored DONDA deluxe album. About two dozen of the clones were spotted wearing creepy prosthetic masks while dressed in all black, including YZY GAP jackets and Balenciaga hats with sweats and hoodies, completing the look with Apple headphones.

The Ye army posed for photos with fans as they made their way through Central Park at night.

Kanye has been photographed wearing a similar mask and outfit during recent outings including his meeting with Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen.

Ye clones wearing YZY GAP Round Jackets + Balenciaga spotted in NYC tonight ? pic.twitter.com/5pPKg2OOFx — Photos Of Ye (@PhotosOfKanye) November 14, 2021

Kanye West clones in the skreets of NYC pic.twitter.com/Cmz1THF0m3 — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) November 14, 2021

Kanye clones on Central Park West #kanye pic.twitter.com/DCtlYpiwlP — Tyler Landau (@tylerlandau) November 14, 2021

The bizarre appearance comes amid reports of a DONDA deluxe album release. Black billboards that read “Kanye West Presents Donda Deluxe” started popping up in NYC and at 1OAK on Sunset Blvd. in West Hollywood, teasing a follow-up to the 27-track album that was released in August.

The deluxe version of DONDA may include Ye’s unreleased André 3000 collaboration “Life of the Party,” which Drake leaked, and an alternate version of “Keep My Spirit Alive.”

Def Jam and TIDAL seemed to hint at an imminent release with tweets on Saturday.

Ye. — Def Jam Recordings (@defjam) November 14, 2021

Kanye West presents Donda Deluxe. — TIDAL (@TIDAL) November 14, 2021

He hasn’t been able to keep his name out of headlines, particularly following his explosive Drink Champs interview.