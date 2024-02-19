Kanye West & Ty Dolla $ign’s ‘Vultures 1’ Debuts at No. 1 on Billboard 200 Chart | lovebscott.com

Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign‘s Vultures 1 has debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

via: Billboard

This gives Ye his 11th leader and Ty his first, the set earned 148,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in the week ending Feb. 15, according to Luminate, following its release on Feb. 10.

Plus, Usher scores his highest charting album on the Billboard 200 in over a decade, as his latest studio release Coming Home bows at No. 2 with 91,000 units earned.

The Billboard 200 chart ranks the most popular albums of the week in the U.S. based on multi-metric consumption as measured in equivalent album units, compiled by Luminate. Units comprise album sales, track equivalent albums (TEA) and streaming equivalent albums (SEA). Each unit equals one album sale, or 10 individual tracks sold from an album, or 3,750 ad-supported or 1,250 paid/subscription on-demand official audio and video streams generated by songs from an album. The new Feb. 24, 2024-dated chart will be posted in full on Billboard's website on Feb. 21, one day later than usual, owed to the Presidents' Day holiday in the U.S. on Feb. 19.

Of Vultures 1’s 148,000 units earned in the tracking week ending Feb. 15, SEA units comprise 129,000 (equaling 167.78 million on-demand official streams of the set’s songs), album sales comprise 18,000 and TEA units comprise 1,000.

Vultures 1 was only initially available via streaming services and as a digital download album for purchase. The original 16-track set was available through all major streamers, and sold through leading digital retailers, as well as Ye’s own official webstore. Physical versions of the album on CD and vinyl are expected to be released at a later date, and Ye’s store is accepting pre-orders for both presently. The set’s first-week sales were boosted by aggressive sale pricing.

The album boasts appearances from collaborators Travis Scott, Playboi Carti and Chris Brown, though none are given billed artist credit on the tracklist. Ye’s 10-year-old daughter North also contributes vocals to the set’s “Talking.”

Vultures 1 is the first studio album for both Ye and Ty released outside of the major label system, and arrived on Feb. 10 via Ye’s own label YZY after a number of delays (it was originally slated for release last October). Vultures 1 is Ye’s first album since his string of hate speech and antisemitic remarks, which resulted in companies like Adidas and Def Jam Recordings distancing themselves from Ye. (Def Jam released all of Ye’s previous studio albums, including his last widely released album, 2021’s Donda.)