Kanye West Goes After Jay-Z And Beyonce’s Children In Disgusting Rant

Published 20 minutes ago

Kanye West has made a habit of severing ties with nearly every musician he’s been tight with, so it was only a matter of time before Jay-Z and Beyoncé got caught in the crossfire.

It’s getting hard to find new ways to chronicle Kanye West’s social media outbursts.

The rapper churns out newsworthy tweets faster than outlets can cover them. The rant that started Monday night and has continued into Tuesday may be West’s most upsetting yet. He not only targeted the artists who he has championed for years, but their families as well. Nowhere was this crossing of lines more clear than when Kanye West talked about Jay-Z and Beyonce’s children.

The rapper claimed that Jay and Bey’s kids were “ret*rted” without a shred of evidence to support this bold assertion. “Wait has anyone ever seen Jay-Z and Beyonce’s younger kids they’re ret*rted,” Kanye West tweeted out.

“No like literally.” The rapper then went on a tirade about artificial insemination and made some tasteless comments about those diagnosed with mental disabilities. “This is why artificial insemination is such a blessing,” he stated. “Having ret*rted children is a choice.” The last line was an obvious reference to West’s equally controversial comments about slavery being a “choice” in 2018.

Hours after deciding to take shots at Jay and Bey’s family, Kanye West circled back around threw a few insults at them. He chastised the couple for turning their backs on him and selling out. “NOW JAY-Z AND BEYONCÉ ON THE OTHER END,” he tweeted in all caps. “F*CK, THOSE K*ON ASS N**GAS AND THEIR ENTIRE FAMILIES.”

The rapper then claimed that he took the initial post about the Carter children down not because he was sorry, but because he was worried his Twitter account would be shut down. “Took it down like down syndrome,” he callously wrote. “Get it.”

Kanye West has been going at the celebrity couple for years. He once considered Jay-Z to be his “big brother,” but has repeatedly targeted him for being a bad friend. He also mocked the couple’s marriage during a 2022 interview with Candace Owens. “I just think Beyoncé need to let him go get some p**sy, serious,” he asserted. “Go to the [Dominican Republic] or something, you know what I mean.”

This was mild in comparison to the viral footage of West claiming Jay-Z will send “shooters” his way in 2016. He went at the Roc-A-Fella legend for failing to check in on him. “Please don’t send them at my head,” Ye pleaded. “Please call me. Talk to me like a man.” Obviously, he didn’t follow his own advice.

via: HNHH

Kanye West baffles fans as he launches bizarre feud with Beyoncé’s mum Tina Knowles – but is it just another shameless publicity stunt?

Kanye West baffled fans as he appeared to launch a bizarre feud with Beyoncé’s mother Tina Knowles in multiple Instagram posts on Tuesday.

The controversial rapper, 47, has seemingly teamed up with fellow rapper The Game, 45, to produce a song about Tina – but it is unknown for what reason.

A video, posted by Kanye, sees The Game recording lyrics on top of the same song Tina was serenaded with after her appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show – which was a version of Beyoncé’s hit song Formation.

He captioned the post: ‘TINA BY GAME PRODUCED BY ME’.

Prior to this, Kanye posted a picture of what appeared to be The Game’s phone, whom sent a banana emoji to Tina via direct message.

He captioned: ‘This Game’s phone’.

Kanye West leaves fans baffled as he launches feud with Beyonce’s mum.

Kanye fueled more confusion by posting the same emoji in a separate post, writing: ‘Tear that monkey up’.

He also filmed the video of Tina in a glamorous red ensemble while she walked out to a choir.

The post read: ‘Game finna slide for the guys’.

Fans were left questioning the meaning behind Kanye’s target towards Tina as some comments read: ‘Ima be honest Ye, I have no idea what this is leading towards’,

‘Context would be really brilliant’, ‘Take Kanye’s phone away please’,

‘Whatever it is…. Let’s not…’, ‘Why is bro trolling Beyoncé’s mum’,

‘Why tf are you posting bananas Ye??’,

‘That’s enough for tonight Mr. West’.

It was later revealed that West is producing The Game’s upcoming album and that the track Tina — featuring West, The Game and Jim Jones — doesn’t appear to have anything to do with Beyonce’s mom.

Instead, the song samples the Tina Turner hit What’s Love Got to Do with It. West used Instagram to unveil the three-part song on Tuesday.

West is producing The Games’ ‘The Documentary 3,’ which will mark the rapper’s 11th studio album, and it’s expected to be release ‘later this year,’ as per TMZ.

West teased his involvement by sharing creepy black and white footage with a title card that announced name of The Game’s forthcoming album on Instagram.

The confusing aim at the hitmaker’s mother comes as a shock since Kanye has previously worked with and supported Beyoncé.

Kanye collaborated with Beyoncé on their song Ego in 2008.

15 years ago, Kanye famously interrupted Taylor at the 2009 VMA Awards during her victory speech for the Best Female Video award for You Belong With Me, which had been nominated against Beyoncé’s Single Ladies.

Kanye emerged on the stage and took the microphone from Taylor, telling her, ‘Yo, Taylor, I’m really happy for you, I’mma let you finish. But Beyoncé had one of the best videos of all-time! One of the best videos of all-time.’

Later in the ceremony, after winning Video Of The Year, Beyoncé invited Taylor on stage to have her ‘moment’ and finish her speech, with Taylor gong on to call the touching gesture ‘classy’.

Kanye also made a song with Beyoncé’s husband Jay-Z in 2021 after ending their very public falling out.

The history between the rappers dates back to the 90s when Kanye produced tracks for Jay-Z’s Roc-A-Fella Records.

When Jay-Z and Beyoncé didn’t attend Kanye and Kim Kardashian’s May 2014 wedding in Italy, it fueled speculation that the rappers were not on speaking terms.

Two years later, Kanye lashed out at Jay-Z during an October 2016 show in Sacramento, when he criticized the 23-time Grammy winner for not checking in with the couple after Kim was robbed at gunpoint in Paris.

‘Don’t call me after the robbery and say ‘how you feelin?’ You wanna know how I’m feelin? Come by the house. Bring the kids by the house. Like we’re brothers. Let’s sit down. I can’t take this s**t bro. Our kids have never even played together,’ West said.

Jay-Z fired back in June 2017 with his album 4:44 where he dissed Kanye, leading to Kanye leaving Jay-Z’s Tidal streaming service.

The duo did reunite, seemingly amicably, during Diddy’s 50th birthday party in December 2019, though this new song is the first time they have collaborated in nearly a decade.

Kanye has been under fire this year for making comments about Nazi. He has insisted he’s ‘not a Nazi’ after ‘further reflection’.

The controversial star – who recently returned to X after taking his account offline following a string of anti-Semitic comments as well as launching a swastika t-shirt – sparked fierce backlash after declaring his admiration for Adolf Hitler and branding himself a Nazi.

Taking to X on February 19, he wrote: ‘After further reflection I’ve come to the realization that I’m not a Nazi.’

In response to his Yeezy store being pulled due to the merchandise bearing the notorious Nazi hate symbol, he wrote: ‘No one seems to wanna produce me wittle t shirt.(sic)’

And he later added in all capitals: ‘I remember going to Japan and gasping when I saw what is known as the swastika on clothing. It felt illegal to even look at it. That’s how I had been programmed.

‘I then found out that swastika had many different meanings and many different names.

‘I’ve had my swastika t shirt idea for over 8 years. It was so intruging to me that a symbol had so much programing in it. (sic)’

Earlier in his tirade, Kanye had declared his previous anti-Semitic comments to be ’90 percent Jew proof’ and he went on to explain he meant no one had been able to ‘stop’ him.

He wrote: ‘I will write this more poetically in a bit cause right now I’m finishing my verse for Game’s album.

‘The idea of being Jew proof ism I said all these politically incorrect things and nobody was able to stop me extort me threaten me to change anything. And I made 40 million the next day between my different business. There’s a lot of Jewish people I know and love and still work with.

‘The point I made and showed is that I am not under Jewish control anymore (sic)’

via: DailyMail